Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $86.35 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.06 or 1.00126041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00299230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.00496263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00188847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,120,577 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

