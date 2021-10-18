Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

AKRTF opened at $2.58 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.