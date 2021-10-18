Akre Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Akre Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. ThredUp comprises 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,342,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566 in the last quarter.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

