Akroma (AKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $222.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $47,064.05 and $222.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.45 or 0.06147336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00086528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

