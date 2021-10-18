Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.