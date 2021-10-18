Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $228.77 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.