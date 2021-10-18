Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Albemarle stock opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen upped their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

