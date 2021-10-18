Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Albemarle stock opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.01.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen upped their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.
In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
