Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS.

ACI stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

