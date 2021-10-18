Algert Global LLC Invests $74,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.