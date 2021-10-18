Algert Global LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 267,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REED shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REED stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

