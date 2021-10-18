Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.41. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 3,463 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
