Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.41. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 3,463 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

