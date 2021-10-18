Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $378.35 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,567 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $378,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.42. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

