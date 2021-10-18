Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 47.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $742,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $1,262,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,587,111 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -154.39 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $294.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

