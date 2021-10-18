Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 151.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 90.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.25 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

