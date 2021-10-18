Ally Financial Inc. Has $134.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ally Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,000 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $134,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $106.97 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37.

