Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after buying an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE GM opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.