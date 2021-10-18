Ally Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

OGN stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts have commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

