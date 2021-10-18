Ally Financial Inc. Sells 130,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ally Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

