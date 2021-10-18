Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.96 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $135.49 million and $29.49 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.98 or 1.00019673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.87 or 0.06184244 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

