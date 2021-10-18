Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3,089.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,833.50 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,810.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,584.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.