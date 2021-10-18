Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $57.20 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.