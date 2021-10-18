Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,914 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 233,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

