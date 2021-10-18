Alpine Global Management LLC Increases Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAXU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000.

OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

