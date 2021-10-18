Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $546,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $467.09 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

