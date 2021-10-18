Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 66,818 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,818 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of THCA opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.