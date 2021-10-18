Alpine Global Management LLC Trims Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ OM opened at $48.65 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

