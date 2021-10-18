Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.44).

EPA:ALO opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.60 and its 200-day moving average is €39.49. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

