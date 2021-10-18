AMATEN Price Tops $0.28 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $175.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.