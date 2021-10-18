Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,390.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,351.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,377.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.