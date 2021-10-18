Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is EJF Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,411 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of Ambac Financial Group worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.