Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $237.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

