América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.66. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 35,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.