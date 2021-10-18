American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,273 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.39% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.61 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

