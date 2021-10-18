American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $38.70 on Monday. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.18.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

