American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $175.84. 16,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,315. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

