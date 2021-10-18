Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce sales of $12.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.67 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $706.88. The company had a trading volume of 878,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $765.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.36. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.