Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Harsco by 867.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harsco by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

HSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 4,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

