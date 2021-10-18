Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $406.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.85 million. Sunrun posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 122,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,015 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

