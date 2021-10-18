Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $219.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.