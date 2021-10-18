Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $116.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.36 million to $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $561.88 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

