Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.