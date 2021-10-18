Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

