Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $140.71

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.42. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

