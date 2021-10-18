Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $36.33

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts have commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 352,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,712,772 shares of company stock worth $620,698,049. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

