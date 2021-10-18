Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price at $24.79

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.