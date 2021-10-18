Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $17.88

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

