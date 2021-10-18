Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $40.75

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEG opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

