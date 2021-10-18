Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) PT at $18.50

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

