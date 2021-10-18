Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $61.19

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.19.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $234.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

