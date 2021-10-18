Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $313.92

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.92.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $336.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $353.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

